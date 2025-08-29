Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 362,706 Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. $GGAL

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 628,057 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 362,706 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Grupo Financiero Galicia worth $34,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGAL. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 3.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,851,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $644,503,000 after buying an additional 359,708 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,222,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,213,000 after acquiring an additional 196,270 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 577,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,980,000 after purchasing an additional 73,168 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 471,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 469,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,624,000 after purchasing an additional 248,268 shares during the period.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Performance

Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.60. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average of $54.70.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.1504 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Financiero Galicia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

