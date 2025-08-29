The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 308,245 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF $JHMD

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,542,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,245 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 51.03% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $333,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 220.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JHMD opened at $39.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average is $36.85. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $40.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.85.

About John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

