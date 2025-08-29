Clough Capital Partners L P Takes $728,000 Position in Civeo Corporation $CVEO

Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Topline Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Civeo by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC now owns 212,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Civeo by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 438,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 40,361 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 1st quarter worth about $1,070,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Civeo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 795,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,304,000 after purchasing an additional 15,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Civeo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVEO. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Civeo from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Civeo Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE CVEO opened at $23.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Civeo Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average is $22.38.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $162.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.38 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Civeo has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Civeo Corporation will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Civeo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.