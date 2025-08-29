Bank Of Montreal $BMO Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,080,113 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 758,058 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.84% of Bank Of Montreal worth $583,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank Of Montreal alerts:

Bank Of Montreal Trading Up 0.1%

Bank Of Montreal stock opened at $119.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.01. Bank Of Montreal has a one year low of $81.69 and a one year high of $120.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Bank Of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank Of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. Bank Of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.00%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. This is a boost from Bank Of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Bank Of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 57.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays downgraded Bank Of Montreal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Bank Of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank Of Montreal

About Bank Of Montreal

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.