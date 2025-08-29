Corsair Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Danaos Corporation $DAC

Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Danaos by 7,700.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Danaos by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Danaos by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,207 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Danaos by 256.2% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, Bastion Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Danaos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,736,000. 19.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on DAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Danaos in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Danaos Price Performance

Shares of DAC stock opened at $92.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.42. Danaos Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $96.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.36.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $6.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $262.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.26 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 44.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaos Corporation will post 29.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

