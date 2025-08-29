New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) vs. Airbus Group (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Head to Head Analysis

Airbus Group (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) and New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Airbus Group and New Horizon Aircraft”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airbus Group $74.92 billion 2.19 $4.58 billion $1.69 30.69 New Horizon Aircraft N/A N/A $3.73 million $0.32 5.78

Risk and Volatility

Airbus Group has higher revenue and earnings than New Horizon Aircraft. New Horizon Aircraft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Airbus Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Airbus Group has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Horizon Aircraft has a beta of 2.61, suggesting that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Airbus Group and New Horizon Aircraft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airbus Group 7.01% 24.38% 3.85% New Horizon Aircraft N/A -115.10% 117.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Airbus Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of New Horizon Aircraft shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of New Horizon Aircraft shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Airbus Group and New Horizon Aircraft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airbus Group 0 3 2 1 2.67 New Horizon Aircraft 0 0 1 1 3.50

New Horizon Aircraft has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.11%. Given New Horizon Aircraft’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe New Horizon Aircraft is more favorable than Airbus Group.

Summary

Airbus Group beats New Horizon Aircraft on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airbus Group

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services. The Airbus Helicopters segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells civil and military helicopters; and provides helicopter-related services. The Airbus Defence and Space segment designs, develops, delivers, and supports military air systems and related services. This segment also offers civil and defence space systems for telecommunications, earth observations, navigation, and science and orbital systems; missile and space launcher systems; and services around data processing from platforms, secure communication, and cyber security. The company was formerly known as Airbus Group SE and changed its name to Airbus SE in April 2017. Airbus SE was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

About New Horizon Aircraft

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market in the Uinted States. The company is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically like and helicopter. New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lindsay, Canada.

