Contrasting Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) and Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) and Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Broadway Financial and Banner, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00 Banner 0 2 3 0 2.60

Banner has a consensus price target of $70.17, indicating a potential upside of 4.32%. Given Banner’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Banner is more favorable than Broadway Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

12.1% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Banner shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Banner shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Broadway Financial and Banner”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadway Financial $63.76 million 1.15 $1.93 million ($0.13) -61.46 Banner $832.99 million 2.79 $168.90 million $5.25 12.81

Banner has higher revenue and earnings than Broadway Financial. Broadway Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banner, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Broadway Financial has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banner has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Broadway Financial and Banner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadway Financial 3.18% 1.46% 0.15% Banner 21.15% 10.06% 1.13%

Summary

Banner beats Broadway Financial on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadway Financial

(Get Free Report)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers mortgage loans, which are secured by multi-family residential properties; single family residential properties; and commercial real estate, including charter schools, community facilities, and churches, as well as commercial business, construction, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in securities issued by federal government agencies, residential mortgage-backed securities, and other investments. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Banner

(Get Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, including owner-occupied, investment properties, and multifamily residential real estate loans; construction, land, and land development loans; one- to four-family residential real estate lending; commercial business loans; agricultural loans; consumer and other loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile, and boat and recreational vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts; and small business administration loans. In addition, it provides electronic and digital banking services comprising debit cards and ATMs, internet banking, remote deposit, and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Walla Walla, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.