Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Director Robert Kauffman Sells 28,736 Shares of Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert Kauffman sold 28,736 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $322,130.56. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,415,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,862,407.83. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Hagerty Stock Performance
Shares of HGTY stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74. Hagerty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $12.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Hagerty had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.88%.The firm had revenue of $368.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.15 million. Hagerty has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HGTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Hagerty in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Hagerty in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.
About Hagerty
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
