Reviewing NetObjects (OTCMKTS:NETO) & Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG)

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) and NetObjects (OTCMKTS:NETO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Penguin Solutions and NetObjects, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penguin Solutions 0 1 7 1 3.00 NetObjects 0 0 0 0 0.00

Penguin Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $27.13, suggesting a potential upside of 10.17%. Given Penguin Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Penguin Solutions is more favorable than NetObjects.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penguin Solutions $1.17 billion 1.10 -$52.47 million ($0.28) -87.93 NetObjects N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Penguin Solutions and NetObjects”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NetObjects has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Penguin Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Penguin Solutions and NetObjects’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penguin Solutions -0.68% 13.27% 4.01% NetObjects N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Penguin Solutions beats NetObjects on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Penguin Solutions

Penguin Solutions, Inc. engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services. The company also provides Penguin Computing that focus on technical computing for core and cloud environments through high-performance computing and AI solutions; and Penguin Edge, an edge computing solution for embedded and wireless applications, such as high-performance products for government, health care, manufacturing, and telecommunications applications. In addition, it offers Stratus, which provides simplified, protected, and autonomous fault tolerant computing solutions in the data center and at the Edge through hardware and software services; and solutions to education, energy, financial services, government, hyperscale, and manufacturing markets. Further, the company provides LED chip products comprising blue and green LED chips based on gallium nitride, and related materials under Cree LED brand; and surface mount devices under the Cree LED XLamp and J Series brands. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, government and other end customers through direct sales force, e-commerce, customer service representatives, on-site field application engineers, independent sales representatives, distributors, integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as SMART Global Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Penguin Solutions, Inc. in October 2024. Penguin Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

About NetObjects

NetObjects Inc. provides web design software and templates. The company offers NetObjects Fusion, a web design software that enables to build, manage, and promote websites; and NetObjects Fusion Essentials, a free drag-and-drop website builder. It also provides NetObjects Mosaic, an online application for mobile website designing; and publishes website for photographers. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

