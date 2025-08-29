EUROFINS SCIENT (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) vs. Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Financial Comparison

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) and EUROFINS SCIENT (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Charles River Laboratories International and EUROFINS SCIENT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charles River Laboratories International -1.69% 15.74% 7.09% EUROFINS SCIENT N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Charles River Laboratories International and EUROFINS SCIENT”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charles River Laboratories International $4.03 billion 1.99 $22.20 million ($1.33) -122.51 EUROFINS SCIENT $7.52 billion 1.94 $439.77 million N/A N/A

EUROFINS SCIENT has higher revenue and earnings than Charles River Laboratories International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.9% of Charles River Laboratories International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Charles River Laboratories International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Charles River Laboratories International has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EUROFINS SCIENT has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Charles River Laboratories International and EUROFINS SCIENT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charles River Laboratories International 1 9 5 0 2.27 EUROFINS SCIENT 0 5 0 1 2.33

Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus target price of $175.69, suggesting a potential upside of 7.82%. Given Charles River Laboratories International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Charles River Laboratories International is more favorable than EUROFINS SCIENT.

Summary

Charles River Laboratories International beats EUROFINS SCIENT on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing). The RMS segment produces and sells rodents, and purpose-bred rats and mice for use by researchers. This segment also provides a range of services to assist its clients in supporting the use of research models in research and screening pre-clinical drug candidates, including research models, genetically engineered models and services, insourcing solutions, and research animal diagnostic services. The DSA segment offers early and in vivo discovery services for the identification and validation of novel targets, chemical compounds, and antibodies through delivery of preclinical drug and therapeutic candidates ready for safety assessment; and safety assessment services, such as toxicology, pathology, safety pharmacology, bioanalysis, drug metabolism, and pharmacokinetics services. The Manufacturing segment provides in vitro methods for conventional and rapid quality control testing of sterile and non-sterile pharmaceuticals and consumer products. This segment also offers specialized testing of biologics that are outsourced by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It also provides contract vivarium operation services to biopharmaceutical clients. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About EUROFINS SCIENT

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products. It provides services such as agroscience, including biological assessment, consumer and human, and environmental safety, product chemistry, regulatory consultancy, and seed services; agro testing; assurance, such as product inspection, auditing, certification, training and consultation of food, consumer products, healthcare and cosmetics, and food supplements; biopharma, and clinical diagnostics. In addition, the company offers consumer product testing, which include sustainability, expert services and regulatory, consumer research and sensory evaluation, audits, testing, certifications and approvals, inspections, and training courses for various industries; cosmetics and personal care; environment testing, including water, air, soil, waste, and other products testing; and food and feed testing that include allergen, GMO, grain, meat, nano material, pesticides, and residual DNA testing. Further, it offers audit and certification, training and consulting; food irradiation and labelling, heavy metals, carbohydrates, radioactivity, nutritional analysis, microbiolody, and testing for persistent organic pollutants, veterinary drug residue, dioxins and organic contaminants, pesticides, mycotoxins, and vitamins, as well as analyses for genetic modifications. Additionally, the company provides forensic, genomic, maritime, materials and engineering, REACH, and other services. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

