15,000 Shares in SailPoint, Inc. $SAIL Purchased by Stony Point Capital LLC

Stony Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of SailPoint during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of SailPoint during the first quarter worth about $87,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SailPoint during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of SailPoint during the first quarter worth about $175,000.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SailPoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of SailPoint in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on SailPoint from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SailPoint from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Arete Research raised SailPoint to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

SAIL opened at $20.77 on Friday. SailPoint, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average of $20.08.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.18 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SailPoint has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.200 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.040-0.050 EPS.

SailPoint, Inc delivers solutions to enable comprehensive identity security for the enterprise. Its solutions enable organizations to establish, control, and automate policies that help them define and maintain a robust security posture and achieve regulatory compliance. The company was founded by Mark David McClain in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

