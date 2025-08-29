Solaris Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:SLSR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, HC Wainwright Analyst Says

Solaris Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:SLSR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 134.66% from the company’s current price.

Solaris Resources Price Performance

Solaris Resources stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. Solaris Resources has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $5.88. The stock has a market cap of $915.54 million, a P/E ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solaris Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Solaris Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 4,929,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,582,000 after purchasing an additional 41,812 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Solaris Resources by 453.8% in the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 4,811,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942,810 shares during the last quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $15,297,000. Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of Solaris Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,782,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 54,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Solaris Resources by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter.

Solaris Resources Company Profile

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company’s flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

