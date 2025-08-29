OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF $GLIN

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 185,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 6.03% of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLIN. Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 23,355 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $946,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 2,737.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 17,709 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC increased its stake in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 115,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after buying an additional 16,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kickstand Ventures LLC. increased its stake in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 81,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GLIN opened at $44.39 on Friday. VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.38. The firm has a market cap of $127.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.78.

About VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF

The VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (GLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies in India. GLIN was launched on Aug 25, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

