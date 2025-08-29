Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Posts Earnings Results

Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Yankuang Energy Group Stock Down 2.5%
Shares of OTCMKTS YZCAY opened at $11.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80. Yankuang Energy Group has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Yankuang Energy Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.5958 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1,966.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Yankuang Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.33.
Yankuang Energy Group Company Profile
Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy, chemical industry, etc.; manufactures, installs, and sells mining equipment and machinery; manufactures and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and rubber products; manufactures and sells methanol, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, caprolactam, naphtha, crude liquid wax, etc.; produces and sells chemicals and synthesis catalyst; explores for potash mineral; and sells coal mine machinery equipment and accessories, construction materials, petroleum products, and mineral products.
