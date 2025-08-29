Stony Point Capital LLC Invests $5.84 Million in SAP SE $SAP

Stony Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,770 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 585.7% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in SAP by 153.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in SAP by 133.9% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in SAP by 126.2% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in SAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get SAP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SAP. UBS Group raised SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on SAP from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

SAP Stock Performance

SAP opened at $275.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.73. The company has a market capitalization of $338.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.27. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $210.38 and a 1 year high of $313.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.26%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.