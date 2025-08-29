Driehaus Capital Management LLC Takes $36.12 Million Position in Vale S.A. $VALE

Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,619,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,118,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vale at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VALE. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Vale during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vale by 233.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.74. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. Vale had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.3417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 740.0%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

VALE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Vale in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vale from $12.75 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.84.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

