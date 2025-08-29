Clough Capital Partners L P Reduces Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Clough Capital Partners L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,748 shares during the quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 70.6% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Ecolab news, SVP Jennifer J. Bradway sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.28, for a total value of $225,378.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,165.28. This trade represents a 15.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 1,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.16, for a total transaction of $383,398.64. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,108.84. This trade represents a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:ECL opened at $279.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.62 and a 52 week high of $286.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.38 and a 200 day moving average of $260.70.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 13.59%.The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Ecolab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.420-7.620 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 34.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Ecolab to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ecolab

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.