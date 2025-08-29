Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 26,188 Shares of Merus N.V. $MRUS

Driehaus Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,254,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,188 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merus were worth $52,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Merus by 2,153.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Merus by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 955.3% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRUS shares. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Merus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $110.00 price objective on Merus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $90.00 price objective on Merus in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Merus from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merus news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $1,793,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,586,340. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merus Stock Down 1.8%

MRUS stock opened at $66.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.09. Merus N.V. has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $69.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.07.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($1.06). Merus had a negative return on equity of 50.28% and a negative net margin of 685.64%.The firm had revenue of $8.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merus N.V. will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

