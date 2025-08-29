Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $8.26 Million Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 106,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 33,774,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,621,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,844 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,390,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,358,571,000 after buying an additional 171,281 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,143,882,000. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 4,062,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,258,000 after acquiring an additional 32,302 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,407,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $288,084,000 after acquiring an additional 565,769 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO J Erik Fyrwald bought 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.95 per share, with a total value of $993,735.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 77,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,181.50. The trade was a 24.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 15,450 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,160.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 15,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,160. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of IFF stock opened at $67.12 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.33 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -103.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IFF. Oppenheimer lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.36.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

