Clough Capital Partners L P Purchases Shares of 19,110 Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELV. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $2,668,000. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,043,000. Finally, Cypress Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,783,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELV. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $472.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $492.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 target price (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.81.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Susan D. Devore bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $312.15 per share, for a total transaction of $374,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,149.30. This trade represents a 52.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $286.94 per share, with a total value of $2,438,990.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at $43,333,678.80. This trade represents a 5.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV stock opened at $310.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $319.01 and its 200-day moving average is $376.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.71 and a twelve month high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.11%.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.