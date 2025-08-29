Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I $CCIR

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:CCIR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 557,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $524,000.

Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCIR opened at $12.70 on Friday. Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $13.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average is $11.49.

About Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I

Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company, which engages in the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, involving one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded on October 26, 2021 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

