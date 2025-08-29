Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in Centene Corporation $CNC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 127,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,761,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 2.8% in the first quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Centene by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. Centene Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.96.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $48.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.71 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Centene has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.62 per share, with a total value of $248,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,840. This trade represents a 39.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah London purchased 19,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $490,365.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 845,275 shares in the company, valued at $21,554,512.50. This trade represents a 2.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $68.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

