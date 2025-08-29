Clough Capital Partners L P Increases Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 29.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 159,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,170 shares during the quarter. PulteGroup comprises about 2.0% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $16,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $213,092,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 2,586.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,471 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PulteGroup by 40.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,486,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,290 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in PulteGroup by 219.2% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,039,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,820,000 after acquiring an additional 713,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in PulteGroup by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 988,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,698,000 after acquiring an additional 571,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PHM opened at $131.53 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.07 and a twelve month high of $149.47. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.94.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.31.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

