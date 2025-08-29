Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $6.62 Million in Core Natural Resources, Inc. $CNR

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 85,918 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,624,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of Core Natural Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,894,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Core Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $482,793,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Core Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $1,419,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Core Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $11,600,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Natural Resources Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE CNR opened at $72.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $134.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Core Natural Resources Announces Dividend

Core Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($2.01). Core Natural Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Equities analysts expect that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 56.0%. Core Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 18.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Core Natural Resources in a report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Core Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Core Natural Resources Profile

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

