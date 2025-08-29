Parnassus Investments LLC Sells 426,433 Shares of Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Parnassus Investments LLC cut its stake in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,553,614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 426,433 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $103,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 955 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 242.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Western Digital from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.39.

Shares of WDC opened at $82.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. Western Digital Corporation has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $82.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.44 and a 200-day moving average of $55.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Western Digital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.540-1.690 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

Western Digital announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the data storage provider to reacquire up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 14,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,051,930.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 135,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,121,547.78. This represents a 9.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 3,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $239,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 31,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,460.80. The trade was a 9.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,534 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

