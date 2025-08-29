Siren L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 5,500 MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Siren L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 111 Capital acquired a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $390,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $350.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on MongoDB from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total value of $236,067.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,983.68. This represents a 5.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 25,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $5,851,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 256,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,131,916. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,416 shares of company stock worth $11,936,656 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Stock Up 7.6%

MDB opened at $318.10 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.78 and a 52-week high of $370.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.09. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.59 and a beta of 1.44.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.35. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $549.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.120 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.660 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.