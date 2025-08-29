SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.06, but opened at $12.44. SkyWater Technology shares last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 351,525 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on SKYT shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SkyWater Technology from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SKYT

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a market capitalization of $592.61 million, a P/E ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.01.

In related news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 311,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $3,830,856.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,661,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,077,227.36. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 24,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $305,216.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 540,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,616,074.96. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,703,165 shares of company stock valued at $32,282,140. 37.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SkyWater Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in SkyWater Technology by 15.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,693,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 229,954 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in SkyWater Technology by 36.2% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,362,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,412,000 after buying an additional 362,267 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in SkyWater Technology by 18.6% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 714,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after buying an additional 111,847 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in SkyWater Technology by 112.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 165,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its position in SkyWater Technology by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 291,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWater Technology

(Get Free Report)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.