Simcoe Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 275,320 TriMas Corporation $TRS

Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 275,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,451,000. TriMas makes up approximately 1.2% of Simcoe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in TriMas by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 35,371 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TriMas by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TriMas by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter worth about $1,602,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Adrianne Shapira bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $103,280.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,850.32. The trade was a 89.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,266 shares of company stock worth $137,188. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. KeyCorp set a $45.00 price target on shares of TriMas and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of TriMas in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

TriMas Price Performance

TRS stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.91. TriMas Corporation has a one year low of $19.33 and a one year high of $39.09.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.18 million. TriMas had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. TriMas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriMas Corporation will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. TriMas’s payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

