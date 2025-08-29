Corsair Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Sable Offshore Corp. $SOC

Corsair Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sable Offshore were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Sable Offshore by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 19,178 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sable Offshore by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sable Offshore in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Sable Offshore by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sable Offshore by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim sold 167,175 shares of Sable Offshore stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $3,674,506.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,933,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,336,000.12. The trade was a 1.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 36.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sable Offshore Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SOC opened at $28.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.19. Sable Offshore Corp. has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $35.00.

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.44). Sell-side analysts forecast that Sable Offshore Corp. will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SOC shares. BWS Financial restated a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Sable Offshore from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Sable Offshore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sable Offshore currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Sable Offshore Company Profile

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

