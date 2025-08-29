Corsair Capital Management L.P. Sells 5,000 Shares of Valaris Limited $VAL

Corsair Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Valaris were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Valaris by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,761,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,412,000 after purchasing an additional 460,792 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP grew its position in shares of Valaris by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 2,618,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,850,000 after buying an additional 665,718 shares during the period. Dalal Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valaris during the 1st quarter worth about $56,046,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Valaris by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,131,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,455,000 after buying an additional 375,466 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Valaris by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 818,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,209,000 after buying an additional 88,160 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valaris Price Performance

Shares of VAL opened at $49.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.98. Valaris Limited has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $61.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.45. Valaris had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 11.18%.The business had revenue of $615.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Valaris’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VAL. Wall Street Zen upgraded Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Valaris in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Fearnley Fonds lowered Valaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Valaris from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valaris in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

