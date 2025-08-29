Totem Point Management LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Totem Point Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 71.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for about 3.1% of Totem Point Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Totem Point Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,956,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,620,154,000 after acquiring an additional 30,054 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 521,609.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,363,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,887,718,000 after buying an additional 2,362,892 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Booking by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 370,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,063,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Booking by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 296,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,170,000 after buying an additional 18,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,655,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total value of $5,548,089.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 24,620 shares in the company, valued at $134,841,031.80. This represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,052 shares of company stock valued at $22,511,858. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $5,651.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5,606.20 and its 200 day moving average is $5,175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $183.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3,700.97 and a one year high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $41.90 EPS. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 26.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $5,650.00 price target on shares of Booking and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,900.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,781.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Booking

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.