Azora Capital LP Makes New $15.23 Million Investment in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,000. FactSet Research Systems makes up approximately 1.0% of Azora Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 284.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $2,528,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $375.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $412.55 and its 200 day moving average is $431.38. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.76 and a 1 year high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $585.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.70 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.800-17.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.60, for a total transaction of $1,106,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,474.40. The trade was a 98.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 7,606 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.84, for a total transaction of $3,398,665.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,952 shares in the company, valued at $10,702,711.68. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,031 shares of company stock valued at $5,825,481. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $448.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $470.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $444.25.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

