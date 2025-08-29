Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Singular Research upgraded the stock to a moderate buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $10.27, but opened at $10.91. Serve Robotics shares last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 11,230,514 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SERV. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Serve Robotics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

In other Serve Robotics news, COO Touraj Parang sold 5,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $59,211.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,419,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,099,287.84. This represents a 0.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ali Kashani sold 7,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $80,195.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,598,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,650,435.38. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,103 shares of company stock worth $558,253 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SERV. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Serve Robotics by 294.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Serve Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,978,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Serve Robotics by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 20,253 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Serve Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Serve Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $709,000.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of -0.11.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.13). Serve Robotics had a negative net margin of 3,726.00% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

