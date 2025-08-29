Lantheus Holdings, Inc. $LNTH Holdings Increased by Expect Equity LLC

Expect Equity LLC increased its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Lantheus comprises about 2.9% of Expect Equity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Expect Equity LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 916,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,980,000 after acquiring an additional 96,275 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at $1,366,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth about $535,000. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 26,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total value of $2,002,650.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 318,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,481,879.50. This trade represents a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Farallon Partners L. L. C/Ca sold 3,365,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $188,944,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,477,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,246,296.05. This trade represents a 49.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,838,066 shares of company stock worth $384,430,031 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $112.00 to $73.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Lantheus from $122.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $63.00 price target on Lantheus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LNTH

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $55.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.14. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.25 and a one year high of $118.21.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $378.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.69 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.