VSE Corporation $VSEC Holdings Decreased by Expect Equity LLC

Expect Equity LLC reduced its position in VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. VSE comprises about 3.2% of Expect Equity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Expect Equity LLC owned 0.11% of VSE worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VSEC. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of VSE by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of VSE in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of VSE by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of VSE in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on VSE from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on VSE from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on VSE from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC opened at $161.75 on Friday. VSE Corporation has a 12-month low of $80.60 and a 12-month high of $169.00. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.48.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $272.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.39 million. VSE had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.94%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. VSE has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that VSE Corporation will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. VSE’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

