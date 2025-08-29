Corsair Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 10,301 Sinclair, Inc. $SBGI

Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Sinclair by 105,075.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sinclair by 71.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in Sinclair by 77.8% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $14.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Sinclair, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Sinclair ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.19). Sinclair had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 1.44%.The business had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sinclair, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBGI shares. Zacks Research raised Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sinclair from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Sinclair from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Sinclair from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sinclair from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

