Corsair Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Alto Ingredients, Inc. $ALTO

Corsair Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Free Report) by 78.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alto Ingredients were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alto Ingredients by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Alto Ingredients by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 12,369 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Alto Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of Alto Ingredients stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $2.05. The company has a market cap of $88.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients ( NASDAQ:ALTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Alto Ingredients had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 7.16%.The firm had revenue of $218.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.61 million. On average, research analysts predict that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Western Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils in the food and beverage markets; alcohols and other products for paint applications and fertilizers in the industrial and agriculture markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn protein meal, corn protein feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications, as well as yeast for human consumption.

