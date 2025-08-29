Aperture Investors LLC Sells 25,772 Shares of MKS Inc. $MKSI

Aperture Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 205,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 25,772 shares during the period. MKS makes up about 2.1% of Aperture Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in MKS were worth $16,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MKS by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $281,758,000 after purchasing an additional 173,945 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MKS by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,388,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $271,599,000 after purchasing an additional 300,356 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in MKS by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,250,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,494,000 after purchasing an additional 958,607 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MKS by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,428,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,466,000 after purchasing an additional 494,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in MKS by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,038,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,271,000 after purchasing an additional 161,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Philip Henry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,955. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $27,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,490.20. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of MKS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MKS from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of MKS from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of MKS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of MKS from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.80.

MKS Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $107.52 on Friday. MKS Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $125.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. MKS had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. MKS’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. MKS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.34%.

MKS Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

