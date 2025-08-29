Aperture Investors LLC Raises Position in The Kroger Co. $KR

Aperture Investors LLC boosted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the quarter. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KR. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on KR. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Melius raised shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.58.

Kroger Stock Down 0.8%

Kroger stock opened at $67.41 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.66. The company has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.59.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $45.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other Kroger news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 3,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $272,834.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 85,850 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,718.50. The trade was a 4.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 16,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $1,215,690.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 49,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,274.40. This trade represents a 25.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,948 shares of company stock worth $14,422,926 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

