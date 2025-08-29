Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Purchases Shares of 9,228 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4%

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $92.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $93.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

