Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 524.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,063 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,501,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,794,339,000 after buying an additional 560,980 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,940,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,742,000 after acquiring an additional 38,078 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,120,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,545,000 after acquiring an additional 316,519 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,882,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,065,000 after purchasing an additional 56,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,353,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,760,000 after purchasing an additional 33,178 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Paul J. Krump purchased 2,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.31 per share, with a total value of $249,884.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $499,488.43. This trade represents a 100.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $91,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,200. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brown & Brown from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.64.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $96.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.38 and a 52-week high of $125.68. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 19.89%.The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.29%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

