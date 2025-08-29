Jumbo Interactive Limited (JIN) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.31 on September 15th

Jumbo Interactive Limited (ASX:JIN – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.305 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 267.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 31st. This is a 10.9% increase from Jumbo Interactive’s previous final dividend of $0.28.
Jumbo Interactive Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $829.76 million, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 1.90.
About Jumbo Interactive
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jumbo Interactive
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Can Incyte Deliver on 447% EPS Forecasts and Pipeline Hype?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Snowflake’s Snowballing Business and Robust Stock Price Outlook
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Chevron Stock Outlook: Dividend Growth Meets Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Jumbo Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumbo Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.