Jumbo Interactive Limited (JIN) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.31 on September 15th

Jumbo Interactive Limited (ASX:JIN – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.305 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 267.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 31st. This is a 10.9% increase from Jumbo Interactive’s previous final dividend of $0.28.

The company has a market cap of $829.76 million, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 1.90.

About Jumbo Interactive

Jumbo Interactive Limited engages in the retail of lottery tickets through internet and mobile devices in Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, Fiji, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lottery Retailing, Software-as-a-Service, and Managed Services. The company is involved in the retail of digital lottery tickets through Oz Lotteries; licenses Powered by Jumbo, a digital lottery platform solution to government and charity lottery operators; and lottery management services, including prize procurement, lottery game design, campaign marketing, and customer relationship and draw management services to charities.

