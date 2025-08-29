COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG) Plans Final Dividend of $0.03

COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 170.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 31st.

The stock has a market cap of $210.92 million, a P/E ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.38.

COG Financial Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in equipment financing and broking, aggregation, insurance broking, and novated leasing activities in Australia. The company operates through: Finance Broking and Aggregation; and Funds Management and Lending segments. It also provides management of investment funds; provides financing arrangements to commercial customers for essential business assets; and managed IT services.

