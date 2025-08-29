COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG) Plans Final Dividend of $0.03

COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 170.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 31st.
The stock has a market cap of $210.92 million, a P/E ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.38.
