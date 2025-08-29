YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (SDTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on August 29th

YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:SDTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, August 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This is a 13.0% increase from YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.
YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.3%
NASDAQ:SDTY opened at $45.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74. YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $51.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.72.
About YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF
