Lion Selection Group Limited (LSX) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on September 16th

Lion Selection Group Limited (ASX:LSX – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 235.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 31st.
Lion Selection Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 181.11, a current ratio of 142.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $82.57 million, a P/E ratio of 74.59 and a beta of 0.44.
About Lion Selection Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lion Selection Group
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Can Incyte Deliver on 447% EPS Forecasts and Pipeline Hype?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Snowflake’s Snowballing Business and Robust Stock Price Outlook
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Chevron Stock Outlook: Dividend Growth Meets Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Lion Selection Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Selection Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.