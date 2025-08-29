Hilton BDC Corporate Bond ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:HBDC)

Hilton BDC Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HBDC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th.

Hilton BDC Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of HBDC opened at $25.19 on Friday. Hilton BDC Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.06.

Hilton BDC Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Tidal Trust II – Hilton BDC Corporate Bond ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Tidal Investments, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Hilton Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds issued by Business Development Companies classified as corporates.

