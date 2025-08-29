BMO Covered Call Energy ETF (TSE:ZWEN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.22

BMO Covered Call Energy ETF (TSE:ZWEN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th.

BMO Covered Call Energy ETF Stock Down 0.4%

ZWEN opened at C$28.14 on Friday. BMO Covered Call Energy ETF has a twelve month low of C$24.17 and a twelve month high of C$30.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.62.

About BMO Covered Call Energy ETF

The ETF has been designed to provide exposure to a portfolio of energy, and energy related companies while earning call option premiums. The Fund invests in securities of energy and energy related companies in addition to writing covered call options. The call options are written out of the money and selected based on analyzing the option’s implied volatility.

