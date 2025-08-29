BMO Covered Call Energy ETF (TSE:ZWEN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.22

BMO Covered Call Energy ETF (TSE:ZWEN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th.
BMO Covered Call Energy ETF Stock Down 0.4%
ZWEN opened at C$28.14 on Friday. BMO Covered Call Energy ETF has a twelve month low of C$24.17 and a twelve month high of C$30.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.62.
About BMO Covered Call Energy ETF
