Mayfield Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MYG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Mayfield Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MYG – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 154.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 31st. This is a 10.0% increase from Mayfield Group’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
Mayfield Group Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $110.68 million, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Mayfield Group Company Profile
