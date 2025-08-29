Mayfield Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MYG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Mayfield Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MYG – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 154.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 31st. This is a 10.0% increase from Mayfield Group’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

The firm has a market cap of $110.68 million, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Mayfield Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and telecommunications infrastructure products and services in Australia. It offers switchboards, kiosks, and transportable switch rooms for critical electrical infrastructure. The company also engages in the project management, engineering, design, manufacture, installation, and commissioning of electrical infrastructure.

