Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $272,000 in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 481 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MSCI by 136.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 52 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 50.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 66 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 69 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $548.69 per share, with a total value of $46,089.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,279,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,296,314.19. The trade was a 0.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,599. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $569.20 on Friday. MSCI Inc has a fifty-two week low of $486.73 and a fifty-two week high of $642.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $565.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $560.14. The firm has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.29.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.05. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.13% and a net margin of 39.46%.The business had revenue of $772.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSCI. Raymond James Financial upgraded MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MSCI

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.