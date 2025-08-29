Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Sells 1,857 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ trimmed its stake in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $17,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.9% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,644 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $278.11 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 1 year low of $201.63 and a 1 year high of $291.69. The company has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $272.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.49%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Norfolk Southern from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Cowen upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.15.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

